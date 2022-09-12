Tidal surges inundate low-lying areas as embankment collapses in Khulna

The front part of the newly constructed town protection embankment collapsed due to tidal surges caused by depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Locals alleged that under the supervision of the Paikgachha municipal authority, the dam was constructed in Charbharati area of the Shibsha river in an unplanned manner to protect the municipality from flooding. It was inaugurated on 23 April this year.

In just a few days, fish farming started inside of the dam.

A number of trees of the afforestation project implemented around the vast area of Shibshar's Charbharati started to die as the water cannot recede due to construction of the embankment, they said.