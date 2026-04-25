Jubo Mohila League leader who went to jail with one-and-a-half-month-old child released
Shilpi Begum, a leader of the Jubo Mohila League, was released on bail from Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison in Gazipur on Wednesday.
Holding her one-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Kaifa Islam, she came out of the prison at around 12:00 pm.
The jailer of Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison, Shirin Akter, confirmed the matter.
Earlier, on Tuesday night around 8:00 pm, Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court Judge Mostafizur Rahman granted bail to Shilpi Begum. She had been arrested in a case filed under the Explosives Act at Tejgaon police station in the capital. The court granted her bail on humanitarian grounds.
From the morning, family members and political associates gathered in front of the prison to receive Shilpi Begum and her child. When she came out, her colleagues welcomed her.
Alamgir Hossain, a Labour League leader from the Tejgaon area, said, “Shilpi Apa is like an elder sister to us. The injustice done to her was highlighted in the media, and the court granted bail considering humanitarian aspects. We are grateful to the court and respectful of the law.”
After being released, Shilpi Begum said, “The police did not want to arrest me; BNP people handed me over. I am involved with the Awami League, but I hold no official position. I have been released, and for that I am grateful to the law and the court.”
On Monday night, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Shilpi Begum from her residence at Railway Colony Station Road under Tejgaon police station. On Tuesday night, she was sent to Kashimpur Central Prison along with her one-and-a-half-month-old child.
The news of a mother being imprisoned with her infant drew widespread attention on social media after being reported in the media.