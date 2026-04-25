Jubo Mohila League leader who went to jail with one-and-a-half-month-old child released

Shilpi Begum, a leader of the Jubo Mohila League, was released on bail from Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison in Gazipur on Wednesday.

Holding her one-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Kaifa Islam, she came out of the prison at around 12:00 pm.

The jailer of Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison, Shirin Akter, confirmed the matter.