EC to act as referee, no matter who plays, wins: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the election commission (EC) will act as a referee in the upcoming national election, with a firm commitment to ensuring a level playing field for all political parties.
Speaking at a post-Eid meeting to exchange views with EC secretariat officials at the EC headquarters on Sunday, the CEC also urged all officials to maintain neutrality while discharging duties.
“We will be in the role of referee, we will act like a referee,” he said, adding that their responsibility is creating a level playing field, no matter who plays and wins. The commission is firmly committed to its duties.
Emphasising fairness and professionalism, the CEC told EC officials, “Our oath today is to work impartially, not to show loyalty to any party; rather to work legally as well as honestly.”
Referring to professor Muhammad Yunus, the CEC said the chief adviser is telling global leaders that his government wants to present the nation with a historic election. He is making such an announcement due to his trust in the EC.
The commission has already made significant progress on various issues, and the remaining tasks will be done through concerted efforts, he added.
All four election commissioners, the EC secretary, and other senior officials from the EC secretariat were present at the meeting.