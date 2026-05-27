Over 500 passengers narrowly escape disaster as storm hits sea-truck in Meghna River

More than 500 homebound people had a terrifying experience when the sea-truck ‘Sangu’, operated by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BITWA), was caught in a storm on the Meghna River in Bhola on Wednesday.

The vessel finally reached Ilisha Ghat safely after about an hour. Upon reaching shore alive, and many passengers offered gratitude before Almighty Allah, with several breaking down in tears.

Around 9:30 am today, Wednesday, strong winds and heavy rain began in several places of Bhola Sadar upazila, turning the Meghna River turbulent. At that time, the sea-truck Sangu departed from Majuchowdhurir Ghat in Lakshmipur for Ilisha Ghat in Bhola with more than five hundred passengers on board.