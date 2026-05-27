Eid travel
Over 500 passengers narrowly escape disaster as storm hits sea-truck in Meghna River
More than 500 homebound people had a terrifying experience when the sea-truck ‘Sangu’, operated by Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BITWA), was caught in a storm on the Meghna River in Bhola on Wednesday.
The vessel finally reached Ilisha Ghat safely after about an hour. Upon reaching shore alive, and many passengers offered gratitude before Almighty Allah, with several breaking down in tears.
Around 9:30 am today, Wednesday, strong winds and heavy rain began in several places of Bhola Sadar upazila, turning the Meghna River turbulent. At that time, the sea-truck Sangu departed from Majuchowdhurir Ghat in Lakshmipur for Ilisha Ghat in Bhola with more than five hundred passengers on board.
As the vessel neared Ilisha Ghat, it could not dock due to the severe storm and large waves. Seeing the worsening situation, it anchored mid-river with a berthing buoy. The sea-truck battled strong winds and rough waves for about 45 minutes. The passengers were soaked by the wave. Panic spread especially among women and children, with many seen crying and waiting anxiously.
When the storm eased slightly, the sea-truck docked at Ilisha Ghat. After reaching the shore, many passengers expressed gratitude, and some even knelt in prayer.
Bhola River Port assistant director Nirmal Kumar Roy said, “The Sangu sea-truck got caught in a storm near Ilisha launch ghat. The passengers became terrified. We maintained constant communication from the ghat. The master of the sea-truck stayed in a safe position by anchoring with a berthing buoy in front of the ghat.”
He added, “Due to anchoring with the buoy and the storm situation, passengers became more panicked and called various officials and political figures. However, the buoy itself was safe. All passengers returned to shore safely.”
Meanwhile, severe damage has been reported in several areas of Bhola due to the storm. At least 12 houses were destroyed in Majherchar of Kachia union under Sadar upazila. Trees were uprooted and fell onto power lines, disrupting electricity supply in many parts of the district.
Local farmer Moinuddin said that tin roofs of houses were blown away in the storm. Food supplies, seeds, solar panels, and household items were damaged. “With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, the families are now in a helpless condition,” he said.
Bhola Sadar upazila nirbahi officer Arifuzzaman said that reports are coming in from all unions. “In some places 20 houses, in others 30–35 houses have been damaged. Lists of the affected are being prepared.”