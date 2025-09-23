BNP leader occupies school ground in Rajshahi for timber business

A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has occupied the playground of a government primary school in Charghat of Rajshahi and is using it for his timber business.

He began this after the political changeover on 5 August last year. The occupation has been disrupting students’ movement.

Because of his activities, construction work on the school’s boundary wall has been stalled. The head teacher has submitted a written complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

Although the UNO visited the spot and instructed the businessman to remove the timber, he has ignored the order and continues his trade.

The school is Puthimari Government Primary School, located in Ward 1 of Bhayalakshmipur Union, Charghat upazila. The man involved is Idris Ali, 50, a member of the Puthimari Ward BNP.