BNP leader occupies school ground in Rajshahi for timber business
A local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has occupied the playground of a government primary school in Charghat of Rajshahi and is using it for his timber business.
He began this after the political changeover on 5 August last year. The occupation has been disrupting students’ movement.
Because of his activities, construction work on the school’s boundary wall has been stalled. The head teacher has submitted a written complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).
Although the UNO visited the spot and instructed the businessman to remove the timber, he has ignored the order and continues his trade.
The school is Puthimari Government Primary School, located in Ward 1 of Bhayalakshmipur Union, Charghat upazila. The man involved is Idris Ali, 50, a member of the Puthimari Ward BNP.
On 29 May, head teacher Shapia Khatun filed a written appeal with the Charghat UNO requesting the removal of timber from the school ground.
In her letter, she stated that part of the premises was illegally occupied and being used by locals to store and sell timber, causing severe disruption to students.
She added that the UNO had previously visited the site and ordered Idris Ali to remove his timber, which he did temporarily, only to return it 15 days later.
When visited on Sunday afternoon, logs were found scattered across part of the school’s playground
As photographs were being taken, Idris Ali rushed to the scene and demanded to know the reason for the photos, as well as the reporter’s phone number and name.
When asked to identify himself, he admitted, “My name is Idris Ali, and I am the one keeping timber here.”
He claimed the UNO had asked him to move the timber, but argued that a weekly vegetable market also takes place on the school ground and that the UNO had not ordered it shut.
He further said that government khas land adjoins the playground.
Several locals said that after school hours, a small vegetable market is indeed held twice a week in one corner of the field. But they noted this caused no problem to the school and even generated government revenue. Idris Ali’s timber business, however, is an illegal occupation, with logs left on the field around the clock.
Head teacher Shapia Khatun told Prothom Alo, “Since the change of government, Idris Ali has occupied the school ground for his timber business. Because of this, we cannot complete the boundary wall construction. The UNO forbade him, and he removed the timber temporarily. But within 15 days, he brought it back again.”
Ward BNP general secretary and Bhayalakshmipur Union Ward 3 member, Golam Nabi, admitted the occupation was illegal.
He said, Idris Ali has completely illegally occupied the playground for timber trading. As a BNP leader and representative of 2,800 people, Golam Nabi went to talk to him, but Idris refused to listen and instead behaved aggressively with him, even using foul language.
Nabi further said that district BNP convener Abu Sayeed (Chand) had also told Idris to vacate the school ground, but Idris ignored the instruction. “He is acting entirely on his own,” Nabi added.
When contacted, Abu Sayeed confirmed, “I went on Friday and told Idris Ali to remove the timber. The school authorities will construct the boundary wall, and no one can obstruct their work.”
Charghat UNO Jannatul Ferdous said she was unaware that the businessman had still not vacated the playground. Thanking the reporter for informing her, she assured that necessary action would be taken.