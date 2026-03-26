College student shot dead in Bagerhat
A college student was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in his home in Shibpur village of Chitalmari upazila in Bagerhat.
Police have recovered the body of the deceased student, Amir Hamza (23), from the house.
Amir Hamza was the son of Ruhul Amin Munshi from Shibpur village.
He was a first-year honors student at Khulna Government Sundarban College and worked at Khulna Popular Diagnostic Centre alongside his studies.
Speaking with the victim's relatives and locals revealed that around four o'clock in the afternoon, Amir Hamza was standing in the yard talking with his father and uncle.
At that time, a group of youths entered the house on three motorcycles. They were wearing helmets. They identified themselves as police and chased Hamza. Hamza tried to run away and at one point went to the nearby canal bank. The attackers then shot him in the head and fled the scene.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) of Bagerhat, Shamim Hossain, said that district police, CID, PBI, and members of the detective branch have begun working to identify the criminals.
The body has been sent to Bagerhat District Hospital for an autopsy.
Earlier, on the night of 14 March, a businessman named Sohag Sheikh (42) was shot dead by criminals on his way home from Mollahat Upazila Sadar Bazaar.
Seven days before that incident, on the night of 7 March, locals rescued Nur Islam (27), an employee of businessman Sohag, with gunshot wounds from the side of the highway in Kaharpur Westpara area of the same upazila.