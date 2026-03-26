College student shot dead in Bagerhat

A college student was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in his home in Shibpur village of Chitalmari upazila in Bagerhat.

Police have recovered the body of the deceased student, Amir Hamza (23), from the house.

Amir Hamza was the son of Ruhul Amin Munshi from Shibpur village.

He was a first-year honors student at Khulna Government Sundarban College and worked at Khulna Popular Diagnostic Centre alongside his studies.