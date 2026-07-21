Jamaat MP's ‘private moment’ video goes viral, he issues explanation on Facebook
A video showing a ‘private moment’ involving Gazi Nazrul Islam, a Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament for the Satkhira-4 constituency, has gone viral. The video began circulating on social media on Monday night.
In the footage, Gazi Nazrul Islam, the MP from Shyamnagar in Satkhira, is seen in an intimate setting with a young woman inside a room.
Commenting on the matter, Satkhira district Jamaat-e-Islami secretary Azizur Rahman said they believed the video had been leaked from CCTV footage recorded at a house in Dhaka. However, this claim could not be verified.
When contacted regarding the issue, Gazi Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that he would issue a statement later. At 12:01 pm today, Tuesday, the Jamaat MP posted an explanation on his Facebook account addressing the viral video.
According to the MP, while they were at Masum Billah’s office, his driver and his second wife’s maternal uncle, Obaidullah, went outside on the pretext of checking the vehicle. Obaidullah later returned with five to seven unidentified men, entered the room, held them hostage, and extorted Tk 100,000 from them.
In the post, Gazi Nazrul Islam wrote that on 13 July he had visited the capital’s Moghbazar area accompanied by his first wife, Maksuda Begum, and his second wife, Mariam Begum.
He stated that his second wife’s father, Md Masum Billah, runs a business office there, where they stayed for approximately an hour and a quarter.
According to the MP, while they were at Masum Billah’s office, his driver and his second wife’s maternal uncle, Obaidullah, went outside on the pretext of checking the vehicle. Obaidullah later returned with five to seven unidentified men, entered the room, held them hostage, and extorted Tk 100,000 from them, the MP wrote on Facebook.
Gazi Nazrul Islam further alleged, “In collusion with Obaidullah, the hired vehicle I use for transport was later detained, and repeated demands were made for several hundred thousand taka. When we refused to pay, we were subjected to various threats.”
He claimed the incident was part of a conspiracy stemming from a longstanding personal and family dispute between Obaidullah and his second wife's father.
The MP claimed the incident was part of a conspiracy stemming from a longstanding personal and family dispute between Obaidullah and his second wife's father.
According to the Jamaat MP, “Later, out of jealousy and personal interest, Obaidullah recorded and circulated videos of private and intimate moments between my wife and me on Facebook and other social media platforms.” He claimed that portraying the video as an extramarital affair was false, baseless, and motivated by ill intent.
In the Facebook post, Gazi Nazrul Islam said he had married Mariam Begum on 17 June in a family ceremony held at Masum Billah's residence, with the consent of his first wife.
He called on the relevant authorities to take legal action against those whom he accused of conspiring to damage his social standing, violate his personal privacy and tarnish his moral character.