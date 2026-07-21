Jamaat MP's ‘private moment’ video goes viral, he issues explanation on Facebook

A video showing a ‘private moment’ involving Gazi Nazrul Islam, a Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament for the Satkhira-4 constituency, has gone viral. The video began circulating on social media on Monday night.

In the footage, Gazi Nazrul Islam, the MP from Shyamnagar in Satkhira, is seen in an intimate setting with a young woman inside a room.

Commenting on the matter, Satkhira district Jamaat-e-Islami secretary Azizur Rahman said they believed the video had been leaked from CCTV footage recorded at a house in Dhaka. However, this claim could not be verified.