Awami League's participation in election depends on time: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that time will determine whether the Awami League retains its registration and participates in the upcoming national election.
"Whether the Awami League maintains its registration and takes part in the election depends on time. The Election Commission is actively addressing this issue," the CEC said during a press briefing at the Sylhet Circuit House on Saturday.
He attended a views-exchange meeting with focus on voter list updates and preparations for the forthcoming national election.
When asked about the prospects of holding all local government elections simultaneously, the CEC refrained from making a specific comment. "It is not feasible to organise all elections on the same day," he noted.
Highlighting the election process, the CEC ruled out the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming polls. "No EVMs will be used in the national election. We are committed to conducting the polls as per the timeline set by the chief adviser, adhering strictly to prescribed guidelines," he said.
The CEC also announced that expatriates will, for the first time, be able to cast their votes in the national election.
The meeting in Sylhet was attended by election officials and stakeholders, who discussed strategies to ensure a transparent and timely electoral process.