Solar streetlights worth millions of taka become defunct in 3 and half yrs

Some 150 solar-powered streetlights were installed across 12 wards of the municipality to light up the streets of Cox's Bazar town three and a half years ago.

However, 32 of those solar panels had stopped working within just a year. Some 140 of the panels are now non-functional due to lack of maintenance and oversight. This has recently been observed during on-site visits.

Despite being installed at various alley corners, near mosques, temples, cemeteries, cremation grounds, and other religious institutions at a cost of nearly Tk 19 million from the Climate Fund, these solar panels are currently serving no purpose.

The municipal authorities say they are unable to repair the panels due to lack of allocated funds.

Syedul Haque Azad, administrative officer of Cox's Bazar Municipality, told Prothom Alo that the project was implemented by Dhaka-based contractor Export Renewable Energy and Engineering Ltd., with funding from the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF).