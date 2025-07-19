3 die after falling from under-construction building
Three construction workers died after falling from the ninth floor of an under-construction building in the Court Building area under Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram city.
The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at a building adjacent to Rongom Convention Hall.
The deceased were identified as Md Hasan of Char Jabbar area in Noakhali, Fakhrul Islam of Subarnachar upazila, and Mohammad Hasan.
Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station, said the victims were on a bamboo scaffolding platform that suddenly collapsed, leaving them seriously injured.
They were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.
The third worker died later in the afternoon while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Following the incident, representatives of the building’s owner held a meeting with police at the local station, according to the building’s caretaker.