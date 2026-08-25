Talks with Myanmar, diplomatic efforts continue, says Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam has said Bangladesh is continuing talks with Myanmar and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis. Bangladesh wants to create conditions that will allow the Rohingyas to return to their homeland with safety and dignity.

He said this at a high-level roundtable held in Cox’s Bazar town on Monday. The two-day event, held at the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), was organised by the Government of Bangladesh and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The event was organised to mark nine years since Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh to escape the genocide in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.