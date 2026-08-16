Jamaat MP Amir Hamza's car attacked and vandalized in Kushtia

The car of Amir Hamza, a Member of Parliament for the Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency from Jamaat-e-Islami was attacked and vandalised in Kushtia town on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5:45 pm in front of the Thanapara Jamia Mosque at the Chhoyrasta intersection in the town.

Khandaker AKM Ali Mohsin, Ameer of the Kushtia District Jamaat, accused Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists of carrying out this attack. He told Prothom Alo, "People from Gono Odhikar Parishad attacked first. They were joined by BNP's Chhatra Dal. The MP (Amir Hamza) was coming from outside and they threw bricks to smash the rear glass of the car. When our people went to resist, a clash broke out. We will file a case regarding this matter."