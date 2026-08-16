Jamaat MP Amir Hamza's car attacked and vandalized in Kushtia
The car of Amir Hamza, a Member of Parliament for the Kushtia-3 (Sadar) constituency from Jamaat-e-Islami was attacked and vandalised in Kushtia town on Saturday.
The incident took place around 5:45 pm in front of the Thanapara Jamia Mosque at the Chhoyrasta intersection in the town.
Khandaker AKM Ali Mohsin, Ameer of the Kushtia District Jamaat, accused Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists of carrying out this attack. He told Prothom Alo, "People from Gono Odhikar Parishad attacked first. They were joined by BNP's Chhatra Dal. The MP (Amir Hamza) was coming from outside and they threw bricks to smash the rear glass of the car. When our people went to resist, a clash broke out. We will file a case regarding this matter."
Recently, Amir Hamza made some objectionable remarks about Gono Odhikar and us. That is why Gono Odhikar was holding a rally at the Chhoyrasta intersection. The allegations being made by Jamaat are completely baseless. They are trying to pin Gono Odhikar’s issue on us (BNP).
When asked whether Amir Hamza sustained any injuries in the attack, the District Jamaat Ameer said, "He was not injured. The MP is at his home. Our people are providing protection."
According to the police, eyewitnesses and local sources, Amir Hamza recently made a statement regarding Gono Odhikar Parishad. Following that statement, Gono Odhikar Parishad held a protest meeting on Saturday afternoon in front of the Thanapara Jamia Mosque at the Chhoyrasta intersection in Kushtia town.
At around 5:45 pm, Amir Hamza was passing through the intersection in his personal car to go to his nearby home. At that time, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists began chanting slogans from the rally. Multiple police vehicles were positioned in front of and behind Amir Hamza's car at the time.
Several eyewitnesses stated that while crossing the Chhoyrasta intersection, a clash broke out between Gono Odhikar Parishad and Jamaat leaders and activists (who were accompanying the MP's motorcade). Counter-slogans were also exchanged between the two sides.
At one point, Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists got Amir Hamza out of the car and escorted him toward his home on foot, while the car followed behind them.
Amidst the clash between the two groups of leaders and activists, both sides began throwing bricks and stones. The attack shattered the car’s windows and left marks of brick impacts on several other parts of the vehicle.
The standoff between the two parties caused panic in the area, causing people to run around in fear. The two sides chased each other for around five minutes as police and RAB members tried to bring the situation under control.
Kabir Hossain Matubbar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo, "We were right there. Meanwhile, the vandalism suddenly took place. The MP is at home. The situation is under control for now."
Visiting Amir Hamza's home at around 6:30pm, his car was seen parked in the garage. He was staying at the residence and there was a crowd of leaders and activists. At that time, 50 to 60 leaders and activists were seen taking out sticks.
Tanvir Hossain, in charge of Amir Hamza's media cell, told Prothom Alo, "We were returning home after finishing a program. There were police and RAB cars in front of and behind the MP's vehicle.
As the MP was leaving, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists attacked. They struck the car with bricks. Despite the presence of the Sadar Thana OC, this attack was carried out with the intent to kill him. My leg was bleeding after being hit by a brick."
To get their statement regarding the allegations, Abdul Khaleq, General Secretary of the Kushtia district branch of Gono Odhikar Parishad, was called multiple times on his mobile phone but he did not answer.
However, regarding the matter, Hasan Al Mamun, Acting General Secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad's central committee, wrote on his Facebook that Kushtia MP Amir Hamza had made derogatory remarks about the organisation. Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders and activists held a protest procession, during which Jamaat activists attacked them.
He claimed that 40 to 50 leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad were seriously injured.
Hasan Al Mamun further wrote on Facebook, "Dear Jamaat, have you forgotten the contribution of Gono Odhikar Parishad? No problem, time will tell which path you will take! Sheikh Hasina's path is calling you."
Gono Odhikar office also attacked
According to eyewitness, at around 7:00pm, supporters of Amir Hamza, armed with sticks, launched a sudden attack on the district office of Gono Odhikar Parishad at High School Market in the town.
They later brought out a procession and went to Haripur Link Bridge near the Chhoyrasta intersection. There, they vandalised the personal office of Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Abdul Khaleq.
The incident triggered panic in the town. When journalists went there to cover the incident, the attackers also confronted them and vandalised the area.
Regarding this, Toukir Ahmed, district organizational secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said that while returning after a peaceful rally, Amir Hamza's supporters launched a sudden attack on them, injuring several leaders and activists.
Iqbal Hossain, Resident Medical Officer at Kushtia General Hospital, told Prothom Alo that three people had arrived in a bloody condition. They left after receiving primary treatment. Minor cuts and scratches were observed on them, possibly caused by brick impacts.
‘They are trying to pin Gono Odhikar’s issue on us’
Prothom Alo spoke with Zakir Hossain Sarker, Member Secretary of the Kushtia District BNP, regarding the attack on Amir Hamza. He said, "Chhatra Dal people went and dispersed both sides from there. We never wanted a fight to happen."
He further stated, "Recently, Amir Hamza made some objectionable remarks about Gono Odhikar and us. That is why Gono Odhikar was holding a rally at the Chhoyrasta intersection. The allegations being made by Jamaat are completely baseless. They are trying to pin Gono Odhikar’s issue on us."