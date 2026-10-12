CUET teachers and staff announce all-out non-cooperation programme

Teachers, officials, and staff members at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have announced that the ongoing work stoppage will continue. They have also declared the initiation of a new 'total non-cooperation movement'.

The decision was made today, Monday, at a joint meeting of the university's Teachers Association, Officials Association, and Staff Association.

After the meeting, at around 3: 15 pm, the three organisations held a press conference to announce the 'total non-cooperation movement'.

Leaders of the three organisations stated that they would observe the 'total non-cooperation movement' due to the situation arising from the entry of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor onto the campus.

Until their previously announced demands are met, they will continue both the work stoppage and the total non-cooperation movement. They have stated they will not assist the new Vice-Chancellor in performing any administrative duties.

At the press conference, Professor Md Ahsanullah, President of the Teachers Association, articulated the joint decision of the three organisations.

He said, "We vehemently reject the Vice-Chancellor's presence on the campus with the help of outsiders. If an undesired situation arises due to this incident, the Vice-Chancellor must bear full responsibility."