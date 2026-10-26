Cox's Bazar resort worth 'Tk 60m' demolished

A joint operation involving various agencies and forces has begun to evict illegal hotels and resorts in Cox's Bazar.

On the first day of the operation, a four-storey resort building was demolished.

The building's owner claims it was constructed at a cost of around Tk 60 million.

Today, Monday afternoon, the operation was conducted at the building located in the Inani Beach area of Ukhiya, 26 kilometers away from Cox's Bazar town.

The operation, led by the Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CDA), involved the district administration, police, SRB, fire service, Department of Environment, and the Ansar force.

On the eastern side of the Navy jetty at Inani in the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive stands the star hotel Royal Tulip. On the northern side is another star hotel, Bay Watch. The four-story resort building is situated between the two star hotels.