Hamza’s family home turns into a ‘mini stadium’, villagers watch match in courtyard

Every touch of the ball and every attack by Hamza on the field are met with excitement from the spectators. The house has turned into a mini stadium.

Hamza’s father, Dewan Murshed Choudhury, said, “I had managed to get tickets to watch the match, but I could not go because of illness. So I arranged for the match to be shown on a big screen at home. Family members and villagers are watching it together.”

The first half of the semi-final against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Dhaka ended goalless. The villagers hope Bangladesh will perform well in the second half and secure a victory.