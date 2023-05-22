Two physicians among four sued over ‘newborn theft’ from hospital in Rajshahi

Based on the doctor’s advice, she was admitted to the hospital at around 2:00 pm and taken to the Operation Theatre (OT) at around 3:00 pm. After spending an hour in the OT, she was discharged.

The doctors informed them that there was no baby in her womb after the operation.

The patient and her family members said that she was expecting twins.

They claimed that after being taken to the OT and receiving anaesthesia, she gave birth, but the hospital staff allegedly stole her baby.

Tamanna said the ultrasound report confirmed that she was carrying a boy and a girl.