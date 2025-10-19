Jubo Dal attacks AK Azad’s motorcade in Faridpur

Local Jubo Dal leaders and activists attacked former MP of Faridpur-3 (Sadar) and Ha-Meem Group managing director A K Azad during his public campaign in Faridpur.

With police intervention, AK Azad left the site, but two vehicles in his convoy were vandalised.

The incident took place today, Sunday, around 4:45 pm at Parmanandpur Bazar in Krishnanagar union of Sadar upazila.

Police said one of the two vandalised vehicles belongs to the Samakal newspaper, and the other to Faridpur detective branch (DB).

Talking to local residents, it was learned that around 4:00 pm today, AK Azad went to Parmanandpur Bazar for his public campaign. After the Asr prayer at the mosque adjacent to the market, he was preparing for the campaign in the area.

At this time, a procession led by former Sadar upazila Jubo Dal joint secretary Lutfor Rahman and Krishnanagar union Jubo Dal president Nannu Molla arrived at the scene.

They chanted slogans calling AK Azad an 'ally of the Awami League', which sparked tension between the two sides.