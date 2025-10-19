Jubo Dal attacks AK Azad’s motorcade in Faridpur
Local Jubo Dal leaders and activists attacked former MP of Faridpur-3 (Sadar) and Ha-Meem Group managing director A K Azad during his public campaign in Faridpur.
With police intervention, AK Azad left the site, but two vehicles in his convoy were vandalised.
The incident took place today, Sunday, around 4:45 pm at Parmanandpur Bazar in Krishnanagar union of Sadar upazila.
Police said one of the two vandalised vehicles belongs to the Samakal newspaper, and the other to Faridpur detective branch (DB).
Talking to local residents, it was learned that around 4:00 pm today, AK Azad went to Parmanandpur Bazar for his public campaign. After the Asr prayer at the mosque adjacent to the market, he was preparing for the campaign in the area.
At this time, a procession led by former Sadar upazila Jubo Dal joint secretary Lutfor Rahman and Krishnanagar union Jubo Dal president Nannu Molla arrived at the scene.
They chanted slogans calling AK Azad an 'ally of the Awami League', which sparked tension between the two sides.
Several eyewitnesses said that at one point, the procession tried to surround A K Azad. His personal security team then formed a protective cordon around him. Later, when police arrived and tried to disperse the Jubo Dal leaders and activists, a scuffle broke out between them and the police. At the police’s request, A K Azad decided to leave the site. Around 4:45 pm, his convoy, under police escort, gradually left Parmanandpur field. However, the leaders and activists of Jubo Dal attacked the last two vehicles with sticks, smashing their windows.
Commenting on the incident, A K Azad told Prothom Alo that he does not know how to express his condemnation. He said that even during the last election, Awami League candidate Shamim Haque did not behave this way towards him. The local people did not expect such behaviour from Nayab Yusuf, BNP’s aspirant for Faridpur-3 and joint secretary of the central women’s wing. He added that such incidents will deepen the political crisis and said he is preparing to file a case over the incident.
When asked, Nayab Yusuf said, “There is no basis for the allegations A K Azad is making against me. He is making these remarks deliberately to harm me. I have firmly instructed my leaders and activists not to engage in any such activities.” He added that leaders of the Awami League were present with A K Azad’s convoy, which may have caused resentment among the local people.
On the other hand, Faridpur Jubo Dal general secretary Jahangir Hossain said, “Jubo Dal has no committee in any union of Faridpur Sadar. None of my men were involved in this incident in Parmanandpur.”
Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Faridpur Kotwali police station, told Prothom Alo that A K Azad had gone to Parmanandpur for a public campaign. At the same time, Jubo Dal members were also conducting a campaign. When the two sides came face to face, a tense situation arose. He said the police handled the situation with great courage and ensured A K Azad’s convoy passed safely. Of the two vehicles that were vandalised, one belongs to the Samakal newspaper and the other to the DB police.