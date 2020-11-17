Ex-deputy speaker Shawkat laid to rest

Former deputy speaker and valiant freedom fighter retired colonel Shawkat Ali was laid to eternal rest at his village in Shariatpur district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Shawkat, also the six time MP of Shariatpur-2 constituency, was buried at his family graveyard at Naria after Zohr prayers.

Earlier, his body was kept at Naria Upazila Central Shaheed Minar, where people from all walks of life paid their last tribute to the MP.

Several hundred people including political leaders and representatives of social and cultural organisations were present there.