Ex-state minister Murad Hasan injured as ceiling fan falls on his head

According to the upazila health complex and his personal assistant, lawmaker Murad provided free treatment to the people throughout Thursday at his home in Sarishabari of Jamalpur.
He was talking to the guests after the free-service campaign. At that time, the ceiling fan of the meeting room broke free from the ceiling and fell on head, leaving him critically wounded.
A three-member physician team rushed to his home upon hearing the news and delivered treatment. Murad’s personal assistant Zahid Nayeem told Prothom Alo that the lawmaker is taking treatment at his home.
Physician Debashish Rajbangshi told Prothom Alo that three stitches were needed on his forehead, just above the right eye. He is now out of danger.