Fascist govt neglected domestic resources, built import-dependent system: Energy Minister

Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud exchanged views with local members of parliament and officials of Barapukuria Coal Mining Company, Barapukuria Coal Based Thermal Power Plant and Maddhapara Granite Mining Company.

Later, he said, “The fascist government ruled the country for 17 years. They neglected domestic resources and created a system dependent on imports. We were elected in the last election. Our Prime Minister believes that we are the government of the people. We want to extract the resources that belong to the people.”

“The first thing needed for the country’s development is energy. When we have our own energy resources, why should we import from abroad? We sat down to discuss how we can satisfy everyone, bring everyone together, extract our own country’s energy resources and use them for the country’s development,” he added.