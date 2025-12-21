Rajshahi University: Students lock admin building demanding resignation of 6 deans

Allegedly the fixed terms of the six deans aligned with Awami League have expired. However, students launched the protest after the university administration decided to extend their tenure. As of 4:15 pm, when this report was filed, a meeting between the authorities and the students was under way in the vice-chancellor’s conference room at the administration building.

Earlier in the day, students first padlocked the offices of three deans in the Deans’ Complex building. They are Professor Abu Naser Md Wahid of the Faculty of Law, Professor ASM Kamruzzaman of the Faculty of Business Studies, and Professor SM Ekram Ullah of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The other three deans are Nasima Akhtar of the Faculty of Science, Bimal Kumar Pramanik of the Faculty of Engineering, and AHM Selim Reza of the Faculty of Geosciences.