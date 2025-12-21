Rajshahi University: Students lock admin building demanding resignation of 6 deans
Students at Rajshahi University (RU) have padlocked all offices in the administration building, including those of the vice-chancellor (VC), pro vice-chancellor (pro VC), proctor and registrar, demanding the resignation of deans aligned with the Awami League. The locks were placed on the offices at the administration building today, Sunday afternoon.
During the time, students were engaged in a heated exchange with Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin. Earlier, they had also padlocked the offices of the deans of the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty of Social Sciences and the Faculty of Law.
Allegedly the fixed terms of the six deans aligned with Awami League have expired. However, students launched the protest after the university administration decided to extend their tenure. As of 4:15 pm, when this report was filed, a meeting between the authorities and the students was under way in the vice-chancellor’s conference room at the administration building.
Earlier in the day, students first padlocked the offices of three deans in the Deans’ Complex building. They are Professor Abu Naser Md Wahid of the Faculty of Law, Professor ASM Kamruzzaman of the Faculty of Business Studies, and Professor SM Ekram Ullah of the Faculty of Social Sciences.
The other three deans are Nasima Akhtar of the Faculty of Science, Bimal Kumar Pramanik of the Faculty of Engineering, and AHM Selim Reza of the Faculty of Geosciences.
The protesting students chanted slogans such as, “There will be no place for the Awami League in this Bengal,” “Agents of the Awami League, beware,” “Where has the Awami League gone?” and “Direct action against the Awami League.”
Those present at the protest included Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) General Secretary (GS) Salahuddin Ammar, Senate member Aqil bin Taleb, RUCSU Cultural Affairs Secretary Zayid Hasan Joha, Media and Publications Secretary Mujahid Islam, Assistant Cultural Affairs Secretary Rakibul Hasan, Islami Chhatra Shibir Secretary Mujahid Faisal, and University unit Chhatra Pokkho Convener Golam Mostafa, among others.
According to university sources, elections to the Teachers’ Association, deanships, Syndicate, Planning and Development Committee, and Academic Council were held on 17 December 2023. Of the 12 faculties, six deans were elected from the Awami League-aligned Yellow Panel. Their fixed terms officially ended last Wednesday.
However, on 11 December, the vice-chancellor instructed the deans to remain in office until new elections are held, in accordance with university regulations.
Protesting this decision, RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar demanded the resignation of the Awami League-aligned deans. In a Facebook post, Ammar also warned them of offensive remarks and further action if they do not resign.
Earlier in the morning today, Sunday, Salahuddin Ammar led a programme at Rajshahi University demanding the resignation of the six Awami League–aligned deans. He staged a sit-in in front of the RUCSU building. As none of the six deans were on campus, he called each of them one by one in front of journalists and presented resignation letters addressed to them.
Later, in a Facebook post in the afternoon, Salahuddin Ammar wrote, “Today, most of the offices of those aligned with Awami League are padlocked. This is exactly what I want, to keep them locked until justice is served. At the same time, I have prepared a list of teachers who took positions against students at various points last July.”
“I am also calling on Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir and other organisations to share the lists they have. Some names may be missing from my list, and I will collect them from you within the next three days,” he added in the post.
Regarding resignation, Professor SM Ekram Ullah, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, said he does not wish to continue as dean in the current situation. He has handed over his responsibilities to the vice-chancellor and will abide by whatever decision is taken.
Repeated attempts to contact Vice-Chancellor Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib over phone in this regard were unsuccessful. Later, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Farid Uddin said, “We have not yet received any such information. Although the deans’ terms have ended, their tenure was extended due to the convocation and the upcoming admission tests.”
“Relieving them at this stage, with admission tests ahead, would create significant complications. The vice-chancellor will be able to communicate the decision on this matter,” added the pro VC.