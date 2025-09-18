CUCSU elections: Shibir announces panel, includes Hindu candidate

Islami Chhatra Shibir announces panel for Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) election.

Their panel is named "Sampriti Chhatra Jote" (Harmony Student Alliance).

The panel was announced today, Thursday, at 3:00pm at Jarultola on campus by Chhatra Shibir’s Central Human Resources Secretary, Saidul Islam.

From this panel: Ibrahim Hossain, President of Chhatra Shibir’s South Chittagong Metropolitan unit and an MPhil student in the Department of History, will contest for the post of Vice President (VP).

Saeed Bin Habib, Literary Secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Shibir and a postgraduate student in the Department of History, will contest for the position of General Secretary (GS).

Sajjad Hossain, President of Shahjalal Hall and a postgraduate student in the Department of Finance, will contest for Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

Akash Dash, a third-year student in the Department of Sociology, will run for the position of Executive Member.

