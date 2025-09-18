CUCSU elections: Shibir announces panel, includes Hindu candidate
Islami Chhatra Shibir announces panel for Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) election.
Their panel is named "Sampriti Chhatra Jote" (Harmony Student Alliance).
The panel was announced today, Thursday, at 3:00pm at Jarultola on campus by Chhatra Shibir’s Central Human Resources Secretary, Saidul Islam.
From this panel: Ibrahim Hossain, President of Chhatra Shibir’s South Chittagong Metropolitan unit and an MPhil student in the Department of History, will contest for the post of Vice President (VP).
Saeed Bin Habib, Literary Secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Shibir and a postgraduate student in the Department of History, will contest for the position of General Secretary (GS).
Sajjad Hossain, President of Shahjalal Hall and a postgraduate student in the Department of Finance, will contest for Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
Akash Dash, a third-year student in the Department of Sociology, will run for the position of Executive Member.
Central Human Resources Secretary Saidul Islam said: "Our panel is inclusive. It includes individuals from different religious backgrounds as well as female students."
In response to a journalist’s question during the panel announcement, Chhatra Shibir’s university unit president Mohammad Ali said:
"Chhatra Dal used to be our ally. But now they are making baseless accusations."
Other Panel Members: Sports and Athletics Secretary: Mohammad Shawon, Assistant Sports and Athletics Secretary: Shahporan Maruf, Literature, Culture, and Publications Secretary: Harejul Islam, Assistant Literature, Culture, and Publications Secretary: Jihad Hossain, Office Secretary: Abdullah Al Noman, Assistant Office Secretary: Jannatul Adan, Female Student Welfare Secretary: Nahima Akter, Assistant Female Student Welfare Secretary: Jannatul Ferdous, Science and Technology Secretary: Mahbubur Rahman, Research and Development Secretary: Tanvir Anjum, Social Welfare and Environment Secretary: Tahsina Rahman, Health Secretary: Afnan Hasan, Liberation War and Democratic Movements Secretary: Monaem Sharif, Career Development and International Affairs Secretary: Mehedi Hasan, Communication and Housing Secretary: Ishaq Bhuiyan, Assistant Communication and Housing Secretary: Obaidul Salman, Law and Human Rights Secretary: Tawhid Rabbi, and Library and Cafeteria Secretary: Masum Billah,
Executive Member Candidates: Jannatul Ferdous Sanjida, Salman Farsi, Sohanur Rahman and Adnan Sharif.