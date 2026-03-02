Iran attack kills Bangladeshi expat in Bahrain

A Bangladeshi was reportedly killed in Iran’s attack in the Middle Eastern island country of Bahrain.

Fifty-two-year-old Abul Mohsin alias Tarek, from Azimpur union of Sandwip upazila in Chattogram, died during the attacks yesterday, Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m. local time in Bahrain.

Family members, citing relatives in Bahrain, said that Abul Mohsin was an employee of the RC Drydock in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. He was killed there in an Iranian missile attack at night.