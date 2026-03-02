Iran attack kills Bangladeshi expat in Bahrain
A Bangladeshi was reportedly killed in Iran’s attack in the Middle Eastern island country of Bahrain.
Fifty-two-year-old Abul Mohsin alias Tarek, from Azimpur union of Sandwip upazila in Chattogram, died during the attacks yesterday, Sunday, at around 3:30 a.m. local time in Bahrain.
Family members, citing relatives in Bahrain, said that Abul Mohsin was an employee of the RC Drydock in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. He was killed there in an Iranian missile attack at night.
Riaz Uddin, the brother-in-law of the deceased, told Prothom Alo that the family received the death news at around 6 a.m. Bangladesh time today, Monday. Efforts will be made to bring the body back to the country.
Abul Mohsin, who is the father of a daughter, went to Bahrain in 2009. Neighbours said that his family lives in Chattogram city.
Abu Zayed Md Najmun Noor, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sandwip police station, told Prothom Alo, “We have learned through various media that a migrant worker from Sandwip has been killed in a missile attack in Bahrain. We are looking into the matter.”
Iran is carrying out missile and drone attacks in countries in the Persian Gulf region in response to attacks by the United States and Israel. Countries including Bahrain, where there are US military bases, are becoming targets of the attacks.
Earlier, another Bangladeshi, Saleh Ahmed, was killed in Iran’s attack in Ajman city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday night.