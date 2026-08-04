Content creator Ripon Mia accused of raping schoolgirl; arbitration at BNP office
Content creator Ripon Mia has been accused of raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Netrakona Sadar upazila. But the matter was settled through arbitration at a local BNP office instead of going to the police and it was decided to fine him Tk 500,000 and expel him from the area.
The arbitration sparked criticism after several videos of the proceedings started circulating on social media. However, police said they are investigating the matter and taking legal action.
Ripon Mia, a carpenter by profession, has been making videos on Facebook since 2016. He came to limelight for videos featuring the catchphrases "Hi, I'm Ripon Video" and "I Love You, Etai Bastob (This Is Reality)." In 2019, he opened a Facebook page named "Ripon Mia," that currently has 1.9 million followers.
The family of the teenage girl alleged that Ripon went to their home around 8:00 PM last Saturday. At that time, the schoolgirl was cooking in the yard of the house. Her father was at a tea shop in the local market and her mother was away at work. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Ripon forcibly took the student to a nearby jungle and raped her. Later, when local people rushed over upon hearing the girl's screams, Ripon fled.
The family claimed that Ripon had been harassing the girl for some time, saying he wanted to make videos with her. Out of fear of social stigma, the family did not disclose the incident at first. Later, after the matter became known in the area, arbitration was held at a local BNP office in a nearby market on Monday night.
A person who attended the arbitration, requesting anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the meeting was led by Fazlur Rahman, former president of the union BNP. Local BNP and Jamaat leaders, along with people from different walks of life, were present at the meeting. During the meeting, Ripon admitted the allegation and apologised. It was later decided to fine him Tk 500,000 and expel him from the area.
Several videos of the arbitration spread on Facebook on Tuesday morning. In one 30-second video, Ripon is seen apologising to everyone present after admitting the allegation. At one point, he says, "Whether I did it or not, I did it. I have to live among you... People make mistakes, and I made one." At one stage, he holds Fazlur Rahman's feet to seek forgiveness.
The videos have sparked criticism. Many people commented that trying a criminal offence such as rape through village arbitration is unlawful.
Pritam Sohag, central coordinator (northern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), wrote on Facebook that allegations of rape should be dealt with through the police and the courts in accordance with the law. Attempting to try such a criminal offence at a party office amounts to taking the law into one's own hands and is condemnable, he wrote.
Prothom Alo could not reach Ripon Mia for comment despite repeated attempts, as his mobile phone was switched off. He has gone into hiding after the incident became public.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone on Tuesday afternoon, Fazlur Rahman, former president of the union BNP, said, "The girl is from a poor family. After learning about the incident, the girl's family and villagers came to us seeking justice. The family could not afford to pursue a case. We then held arbitration with local residents. Afterwards, we told them to take legal action. It was decided through the arbitration that Tk 500,000 would be paid. Now the police have come and are talking to us."
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrakona Model Police Station Abul Khayer said police went to the scene after learning about the matter through social media. He said the girl had been sent to the police station with her family to file a complaint. Two people who attended the arbitration are being questioned, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, Ripon Mia.