Content creator Ripon Mia accused of raping schoolgirl; arbitration at BNP office

Content creator Ripon Mia has been accused of raping a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Netrakona Sadar upazila. But the matter was settled through arbitration at a local BNP office instead of going to the police and it was decided to fine him Tk 500,000 and expel him from the area.

The arbitration sparked criticism after several videos of the proceedings started circulating on social media. However, police said they are investigating the matter and taking legal action.

Ripon Mia, a carpenter by profession, has been making videos on Facebook since 2016. He came to limelight for videos featuring the catchphrases "Hi, I'm Ripon Video" and "I Love You, Etai Bastob (This Is Reality)." In 2019, he opened a Facebook page named "Ripon Mia," that currently has 1.9 million followers.