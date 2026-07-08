Wall collapse at Rohingya camp: 3 madrasa students killed, many still trapped

Three Rohingya girls were killed and at least 14 others rescued after a wall collapsed onto a girls' Hifz madrasa at Camp-5 in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:45 pm amid heavy rainfall. Rescue workers fear more children may still be trapped beneath the debris as operations continue at the scene.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and Additional Secretary Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said 17 children had been rescued by 4:00 pm, including three who were found dead. All the victims were students of the Hifz madrasa.

He warned that the death toll could rise as several more children are believed to be trapped under the debris. All victims were students of the Hefzkhana. The incident happened when a wall built on a hillside collapsed onto the madrasa.