National cricketer Nayeem assaulted, taken to police station; SI, 2 officers withdrawn

Police have been accused of assaulting Bangladesh national cricket team player Nayeem Hasan after forcing him out of an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place in the Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city on Friday night. Nayeem also alleged that he was harassed after being taken to Khulshi police station.

Following the incident, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been withdrawn from Khulshi police station and attached to the police lines.

Speaking to journalists late at night, cricketer Nayeem Hasan said he was scheduled to arrive in Chattogram on a flight from Dhaka at 9:40 pm on Friday after completing his Premier League commitments. However, due to a delay, he landed at around 10:20 pm.

He then hired an auto-rickshaw from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport and set off for his home. After the vehicle exited the expressway, a police officer signalled it to stop in the Lalkhan Bazar area.