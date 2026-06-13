National cricketer Nayeem assaulted, taken to police station; SI, 2 officers withdrawn
Police have been accused of assaulting Bangladesh national cricket team player Nayeem Hasan after forcing him out of an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place in the Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city on Friday night. Nayeem also alleged that he was harassed after being taken to Khulshi police station.
Following the incident, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been withdrawn from Khulshi police station and attached to the police lines.
Speaking to journalists late at night, cricketer Nayeem Hasan said he was scheduled to arrive in Chattogram on a flight from Dhaka at 9:40 pm on Friday after completing his Premier League commitments. However, due to a delay, he landed at around 10:20 pm.
He then hired an auto-rickshaw from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport and set off for his home. After the vehicle exited the expressway, a police officer signalled it to stop in the Lalkhan Bazar area.
Nayeem Hasan said that as soon as the vehicle stopped, several men identifying themselves as Detective Branch (DB) of police officers took the vehicle documents from the driver. They then forced him out of the auto-rickshaw and attempted to push him into a police vehicle by grabbing him by the neck.
At that point, he identified himself as a national team cricketer and showed his Identity card. Despite this, he alleged that Khulshi police station sub-inspector Shafiqul Islam, who was present at the scene, repeatedly struck him on the waist with a baton. He further claimed that a man in plain clothes accompanying the SI (identified as police informant Sohel) also beat him with a pipe.
The national cricketer said a crowd had gathered during the assault. “Around 100 to 200 people gathered and despite telling them I was a cricketer, they did not stop beating me. They kept saying, ‘You are an accused person. Stay quiet. Don’t say a word’,” he said.
Nayeem Hasan also alleged that at one point of the assault, attempts were made to take him to an undisclosed location in an auto-rickshaw. He said that despite the presence of a police vehicle, he was not placed in it. Instead, after the assault, SI Shafiqul took him to the police station, where he was later brought into the officer-in-charge’s room.
Claiming that he was also harassed there, Nayeem Hasan said that while he was explaining the incident to the officer-in-charge (OC), the OC repeatedly told him to keep his eyes down while speaking. He added that the OC’s attitude changed after receiving a phone call.
He continued, “After I was taken out of the auto-rickshaw, my phone was confiscated. Once I arrived at the police station and got it back, I called Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal. He informed BCB director Israfil Khasru about the matter, and they subsequently spoke with the police.”
“I want a proper investigation and justice over this incident. It happened to me today, and many people came to the police station on my behalf. But no one will come to the station for a general public. I do not want anyone else to be subjected to this kind of harassment,” he said.
Asked about the incident, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Deputy Commissioner (North) Amirul Islam told Prothom Alo, “There was information suggesting that the auto-rickshaw was being used to transport smuggled goods. However, we are verifying the accuracy of that information.”
“We are also examining whether the relevant authorities were informed before the operation, as required by procedure. There are established rules governing police operations and searches. We are treating the matter seriously and conducting an investigation,” he added.
The official also said, “There are specific procedures for carrying out such operations. Based on our discussions with those involved, it appears for now that there may have been lapses. Those responsible will face departmental action.”
According to police sources, Khulshi police station Sub-Inspector Monirul Islam, who is currently on leave in Dhaka, informed SI Shafiqul Islam that a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying smuggled gold would be arriving.
Acting on that information, Shafiqul launched an operation in the Lalkhan Bazar area. Monirul reportedly claimed that he had received the intelligence from a law enforcement agency.
After learning that Nayeem Hasan had allegedly been assaulted by police and taken to the station, his father, Mahbubul Alam, rushed there at night.
Speaking to journalists, he said, “I spoke with Nayeem after he landed at the airport. Later, he called again and told me that police had detained and beaten him. When I arrived at the station after receiving the news, the duty officer behaved rudely towards me. I want a proper investigation and justice in this matter.”
Relatives and cricket fans also gathered at the police station after Nayeem was taken there around midnight. They demanded the arrest and punishment of the officers involved.
Today, Saturday morning, Nayeem’s brother, Sabbir Alam, filed a case with the police station. The case names SI Shafiqul Islam, Constable Russell and police informant Sohel as accused. Allegations of assault and attempted abduction have been brought against them.
Asked about the matter, Khulshi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arifur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “SI Shafiqul Islam did not inform me about the operation. I only became aware of Nayeem’s identity as a national cricketer after he was brought to the station.”
“We expressed our regret and respectfully requested that he leave the station. However, they said they would not leave until those involved were punished. A case has since been filed. SI Shafiqul Islam, Constable Russell and another constable who participated in the operation have been immediately withdrawn and attached to the police lines,” added the OC.