Suspect detained after migrant robbed of cash, mobile phone

AR Hossain, a Dubai expatriate, was returning home from Dhaka. A fellow passenger sitting next to him on the bus struck up a conversation and offered him some juice.

Trusting him and totally unsuspecting, Hossain drank the juice. He soon lost consciousness, after which the man stole his wallet, mobile phone, and gold jewellery.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on an Ekota Paribahan bus traveling from Dhaka to Naogaon.

The victim, AR Hossain, is from Kundagram in the Adamdighi upazila of Bogura district. After arriving in Dhaka from Dubai, he was on his way back to his village home. The person sitting next to him on the bus was identified as Arman Hossain, a member of an "ogyan party" (group known for drugging and robbing passengers).

According to eyewitnesses and bus staff, AR Hossain arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning from Dubai. Around 11 am, he boarded an Ekota Paribahan bus from Uttara to travel to his village home in Kundagram, Adamdighi upazila.