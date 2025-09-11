Road blockades in Faridpur, strike in Bagerhat

In protest against the redrawing of parliamentary constituency boundaries, residents of Bhanga in Faridpur blocked the Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways for the second consecutive day.

The blockade caused severe traffic congestion, affecting passengers and others travelling on these major roads.

The protesters lifted the blockade and traffic resumed on both highways after 11 hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Bagerhat, a two-day programme of strikes and road blockades was observed across the district on Wednesday, demanding the retention of four parliamentary constituencies.