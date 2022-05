A farmer was injured in gunfire in Tangail’s Ghatail over land feud on Tuesday, UNB reports.

Farmer Shahjahan Mia, of Kurmushi village, was shot by engineer Sohrab Ali when he was cutting paddy with other farmers on the feuded land, police said.

According to the locals, Sohrab Ali had a long-standing dispute with Majeda Begum of the same area over a piece of land. Shahjahan was injured when Sohrab opened fire.