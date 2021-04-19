Feni imam loses job for conducting prayer session for Khaleda

An imam of a Feni mosque has been fired for conducting a prayer session for Covid-infected Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, UNB reports.

Imam Merajul Islam was fired “following suggestions of respected elders of the locality and ruling party leaders for conducting a prayer session for Khaleda Zia,” Shonamiah Mestori Bari Jame Mosque managing committee president Nurul Afsar said on Sunday.

Md Shahid, BNP organising secretary of Paschim Fazilpur’s ward 7 in Feni Sadar upazila, hosted the prayer session at the mosque on 12 April, and the imam lost his job the following day.

The imam Merajul said he verbally heard about the decision on Saturday.

“As Md Shahid hosted the prayer session for Khaleda Zia, I served my duty as the imam of the mosque. During the prayer session, I prayed for Khaleda Zia, Sheikh Hasina and all the Covid-19 affected people of the country. But some ruling party men got mad at me as I mentioned Khaleda Zia’s name.”