Ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route suspended for bad weather

Around noon, the authorities suspended the ferry services due to strong current in the river.
Some 600 vehicles were seen waiting on the both sides for crossing the river, he said.
Besides, several hundred people from southern and eastern parts of the country were also seen waiting on the ferry jetty to cross the river.
Meanwhile, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary number three as the well-marked low over south-western part of Bangladesh and adjoining area now lies over western part of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.
“Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and a steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas,” said a met office bulletin.
Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, it said.
All boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.