Fire at Kamalapur Railway Station under control

A fire that broke out in a container at Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control.
The fire started around 3:40 PM. Five fire fighting units managed to bring the flames under control around 6:30 PM, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.
“The origin of the fire and extent of damages from it could not be ascertained yet,” said Md Shahjahan Shikdar.