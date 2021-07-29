First black fungus patient identified in Chattogram

Confirming the matter, Suzat Pal, head of CMCH's medicine department, said, “Patient Ferdousi Begum is from Patiya upazila. She has recently recovered from Covid-19. She has been undergoing treatment for mucormycosis (black fungus) at the hospital for the last 3-4 days.”

“Our suspicion came true after a biopsy report confirmed that the woman has black fungus," he added.