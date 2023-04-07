One killed, several missing in landslide in Chattogram

One person was killed and several others went missing in a landslide at Akbar Shah area in Chattogram.
The accident took place on Friday evening when a group of workers were making roads cutting a hill at Beltoli Ghona area of Akbar Shah union.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Akbar Shah police station Wali Uddin Akbar confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding the fire service is conducting rescue operation. The deceased was identified as Khoka, 45.
Enamul Haque, fire service Chattogram unit station officer, said one injured was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment while the several other workers remain missing. Rescue operation is underway.