Govt serious about ensuring free, fair polls: Touhid

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on Saturday said the government is serious and fully committed to ensuring a free, fair and credible election, stressing that people have long been deprived of their fundamental right to vote.

He said the government would provide all necessary cooperation to the Election Commission to ensure a conducive voting environment, noting that political parties must encourage voters to participate peacefully in the electoral process.

The adviser made the remarks while inaugurating a voting vehicle programme at Bhola Government School ground as the chief guest.