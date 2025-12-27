Govt serious about ensuring free, fair polls: Touhid
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain on Saturday said the government is serious and fully committed to ensuring a free, fair and credible election, stressing that people have long been deprived of their fundamental right to vote.
He said the government would provide all necessary cooperation to the Election Commission to ensure a conducive voting environment, noting that political parties must encourage voters to participate peacefully in the electoral process.
The adviser made the remarks while inaugurating a voting vehicle programme at Bhola Government School ground as the chief guest.
Touhid Hossain said the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election is scheduled to be held in February next year and the interim government has taken comprehensive preparations to ensure fair polling.
He said the election is particularly significant as no credible election has been held since 2009, depriving people of the opportunity to vote for candidates of their choice.
He noted that a large number of young voters, particularly those aged around 30 or below, have been unable to exercise their franchise in recent years. "We want an election where people can cast their votes according to their will," he said.
The adviser warned that no disorder would be tolerated during the polls, adding that anyone attempting to create chaos would be brought under the law swiftly.
He said the Election Commission has been instructed to suspend voting in any centre where irregularities arise.
Addressing political parties, Touhid Hossain urged them to present their views to voters without resorting to violence, calling for restraint to ensure a free and peaceful election.
Referring to the political change in August 2024, he said many young people sacrificed their lives for reform, and the government has tried to reflect those aspirations through its reform initiatives, even if not all could be fully achieved.
He reiterated that the government remains neutral and does not support any political party, urging voters to choose their preferred candidates freely.
Among others, Deputy Commissioner Dr Shamim Rahman, Superintendent of Police Shahidullah Kawsar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Bellal Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arifuzzaman, senior officials, and leaders and activists of various political parties were present at the programme.