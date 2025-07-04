Allegation of forming ‘mob’ around a CU asst professor

Witnesses said receiving information that Kushal Baran Chakraborty will arrive at the VC’s office to face a promotion interview, leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Inslami Chhatra Andolan took positions in front of the administration building in the afternoon.

Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad’s central joint convener Khan Talat Mahmud was also seen present in the programme. The demonstrators locked the administrative building around 4:00 pm and demanded cancellation of the promotion board formed for the interview of Kushal Baran Chakraborty and his suspension.

Amid this, Kushal Baran Chakraborty, who is also involved with Sanatani Jagoron Jote and the university’s platform for Hindu students, went to the VC’s office

Pressed, Kushal Baran Chakraborty told Prothom Alo that he had a promotion interview at 3:00 pm. For this, he went there around 2:30 pm. But a certain group formed a mob against him planning from beforehand. Various negative propaganda was continuing against him for the last few days.

“I wanted to answer the questions that are being asked about me. But I was not asked questions; rather I was harassed. Pro-vice-chancellor (professor Md. Kamal Uddin) scolded me and pushed me from there,” Kushal Baran Chakraborty added.