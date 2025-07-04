Allegation of forming ‘mob’ around a CU asst professor
Allegations have been made of forming a mob around an assistant professor of Sanskrit department at Chittagong University when he came to the vice-chancellor’s office premise to attend a promotion interview Friday afternoon.
Kushal Baran Chakraborty alleged that the planned incident to harass him took place around 5:00 pm today.
He further said that he was kept confined for three hours. Later, the university administration sent him home through its vehicle around 7:00 pm.
Witnesses said receiving information that Kushal Baran Chakraborty will arrive at the VC’s office to face a promotion interview, leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Inslami Chhatra Andolan took positions in front of the administration building in the afternoon.
Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad’s central joint convener Khan Talat Mahmud was also seen present in the programme. The demonstrators locked the administrative building around 4:00 pm and demanded cancellation of the promotion board formed for the interview of Kushal Baran Chakraborty and his suspension.
Amid this, Kushal Baran Chakraborty, who is also involved with Sanatani Jagoron Jote and the university’s platform for Hindu students, went to the VC’s office
Pressed, Kushal Baran Chakraborty told Prothom Alo that he had a promotion interview at 3:00 pm. For this, he went there around 2:30 pm. But a certain group formed a mob against him planning from beforehand. Various negative propaganda was continuing against him for the last few days.
“I wanted to answer the questions that are being asked about me. But I was not asked questions; rather I was harassed. Pro-vice-chancellor (professor Md. Kamal Uddin) scolded me and pushed me from there,” Kushal Baran Chakraborty added.
A video went viral on social media around 6:00 pm today. It was seen there, Chittagong University unit Islami Chhatra Shibir president Habibullah Khaled was speaking loudly while his companions were making a hullabaloo. Kushal Baran Chakraborty has been there.
Asked, Chittagong University unit Islami Chhatra Shibir secretary Mohammad Ali told Prothom Alo that they called the movement earlier on demand of the trial of the compatriots of fascists and their enablers.
Although attempts were made to talk to Chittagong University vice-chancellor professor muhammad Yahiya Akhter, pro-vice chancellor (academic) professor Md Shamim Uddin Khan, pro-vice chancellor (administration) professor Md Kamal Uddin, none of them responded.
Later, Chittagong University’s acting registrar professor Mohammad Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo, the allegation of forming a mob to harass him was completely untrue. Kushal Baran Chakraborty was trying to show he was a victim of harassment. That is why he, Kushal Baran Chakraborty, faced students. His past activities are also involved with his today’s condition, he added.