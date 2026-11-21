The State Minister for Local Government, Mir Shahe Alam, has stated that if necessary, the government and the opposition will amend the constitution through consensus to permanently ban the activities of the Awami League.

He made this statement to journalists after the inauguration of Shaheed Abu Sayed Stadium in Rangpur on Saturday afternoon.

The state minister said the defeated and banned organisation had thought that it could create anarchy by carrying out a few petrol bomb attacks and setting fire to a few police stations in different parts of Bangladesh, and then start something anew at the expense of the country's independence and sovereignty and the memory of martyrs such as Abu Sayed. These actions will bring no benefit.