State Minister Shahe Alam
Constitution to be amended if necessary to permanently ban Awami League
The State Minister for Local Government, Mir Shahe Alam, has stated that if necessary, the government and the opposition will amend the constitution through consensus to permanently ban the activities of the Awami League.
He made this statement to journalists after the inauguration of Shaheed Abu Sayed Stadium in Rangpur on Saturday afternoon.
The state minister said the defeated and banned organisation had thought that it could create anarchy by carrying out a few petrol bomb attacks and setting fire to a few police stations in different parts of Bangladesh, and then start something anew at the expense of the country's independence and sovereignty and the memory of martyrs such as Abu Sayed. These actions will bring no benefit.
Describing the current government as humane, patient, and trusting in democracy, Mir Shahe Alam said, ''From a humanitarian perspective, unlike the previous government, we do not want to eradicate them through disappearances, killings, or shootings. For this reason, we have handled everything with patience. If the people of a district think there is no need for a police station there, the government will not keep a police station there. If the people of a district believe that government offices, courts, and development are not needed in that district, the current government will not provide them. It will depend on what the people want. It has been proven to the people of Bangladesh that the activities-banned Awami League is a terrorist political party.''
The State Minister said that it has been proven to the nation that the past interim government was correct and justified in banning them (Awami League).
He said, ''The time has come to think anew—if the constitution is being amended, then to permanently ban the Awami League in Bangladesh anew, if necessary. . . the current government and opposition will do so through consensus by amending the constitution, Inshallah.''