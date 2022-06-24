Flood situation improves in Kurigram

With floodwaters receding, the miseries of the residents of the char areas in the district have increased. According to district administration sources, 328 educational institutions have been shut for a week due to the ongoing floods.
Besides, crops on 15,800 hectares of land have been damaged due to the floods. In many areas, the flood survivors are crying for relief. Apart from facing food crisis, they need pure drinking water, fuel and fodder.
Many in remote areas have complained of not getting relief. People's representatives said it was not possible to reach everyone as relief was not commensurate with the demand.
Sadar Upazila Panchgachhi UP chairman Abdul Baten said that at least 5,000 poor families in his union were affected by the floods, "but so far, they have got nine metric tonnes of rice as relief. Only 900 families can be provided with 10 kgs of rice."
However, Kurigram deputy commissioner Mohammad Rezaul Karim claimed there was adequate relief for the flood survivors. "Everyone will get relief in phases."