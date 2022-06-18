Floodwater snaps rail communication in Netrokona

Golam Rabbani, the Barhatta railway station master, told Prothom Alo over phone that a box bridge on Shyamganj-Mohanganj rail route was partially washed away by the floodwater. Other than this, the railway track was submerged in water at different points, which prompted the authorities to suspend train operations.
The station master also said that arrangements are being made to send the stranded local train back to Mymensingh.
The flood situation continued to deteriorate throughout the district. Around 600,000 people have been marooned in six upazilas while another 16,000 took refuge at different shelters.
Kalmakanda, Durgapur, Mohanganj, Madan, and Khaliajuri were hit hard by the disaster. The road communication to and from Kalmakanda upazila has remained suspended, putting thousands of people in endless sufferings.
Anjana Khan Majlish, deputy commissioner of Netrokona, said a total of 188 shelters have been set up in six upazilas, where some 16,000 flood-hit people have taken shelter.
Separate medical teams have been deployed at all the upazilas. The local representatives, NGOs, and volunteers, in collaboration with local administration, are conducting rescue operations and taking the stranded people and domestic animals to the shelters, she said.
The DC also noted that some 2,000 packs of dry food have been distributed in the flood-affected areas. The authorities have allocated Tk 2.5 lakh and 60 metric tons of GR rice for the flood-hit people and taken extensive measures to combat further deterioration of the situation.