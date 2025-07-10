Consensus commission
State should be redesigned to prevent fascism in future, says Ali Riaz
National Consensus Commission vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said the commission wants to quickly resolve all the issues achieved progress during the discussion with political parties.
“There is no difference of opinion between the commission and the parties in terms of their goals...Everyone has the same objective,” he said.
Prof Ali Riaz made the remarks at the beginning of the 11th day of the second phase of the commission’s talks with the political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.
Prof.Ali Riaz expressed the hope that the July Charter will be prepared within July with the continued cooperation of all concerned.
At the meeting, he said that they reached consensus on many issues in the two-month discussions of the first phase, which has taken a lot of progress in preparing the national charter. “We need to agree on the basic issues of state reform,” he added.
He also said the state should be given such an institutional form that a fascist regime is never established in the country in future.
The commission is holding talks with the country's political parties again today after a three-day break with the aim of reaching consensus on the recommendations of the reform commissions, formed by the interim government, and formulating the 'July Charter'.
The meeting began at 10:30 am at the Foreign Service Academy for the eleventh day at the second phase.
According to commission sources, important issues like the caretaker government, appointment of the Chief Justice and declaration of state emergency are the main agendas of today's discussion.
Presided over by Commission vice-chairman Prof Ali Riaz, the meeting was attended by Commission members Justice Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumder, Md Ayub Mia, Iftekharuzzaman and Safar Raj Hossain and special assistant to the chief adviser Monir Haider.
Representatives of 30 political parties, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Gana Sanghati, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Biplobi Workers Party, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, are participating in today's discussion.
Earlier, in successive meetings, the commission discussed various issues with the political parties, including the term of the Prime Minister, the presidential election system, the principles of state governance and the formation of an independent committee to demark the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies.
The programme is being telecast live on Bangladesh Television.