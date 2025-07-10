State should be redesigned to prevent fascism in future, says Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said the commission wants to quickly resolve all the issues achieved progress during the discussion with political parties.

“There is no difference of opinion between the commission and the parties in terms of their goals...Everyone has the same objective,” he said.

Prof Ali Riaz made the remarks at the beginning of the 11th day of the second phase of the commission’s talks with the political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.