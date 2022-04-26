Four-lane road construction waterlogs BSCIC in Brahmanbaria

The four-lane road construction on Cumilla-Sylhet highway has caused waterlogging inside the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) industrial park in Brahmanbaria, reports news agency UNB.

The canal along the BSCIC park in Nandanpur area of the Sadar upazila has recently been filled due to the road construction. For this, the factories in the park have no place to drain the wastewater.