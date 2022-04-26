Four-lane road construction waterlogs BSCIC in Brahmanbaria

Some 30 of the 68 factories in the park are now under water, said the factory owners.
Factories including Abdul Monem Limited, Munni Soap, Ma-Mani Soap, Alam Chemical, Subarna Ice Cream, Babul Chira Mill, Bhai Bhai Mudir Mill, Kasem Metal, Ratan Food, Rahima Love Well, Jabed Metal, Bhai Bhai, Mannan Chemical and Apon Major Flower Mill are waterlogged.
Besides, officials and employees are suffering too as the park premises went underwater.
The factories could not resume work for the last five days, owners claimed.
Md. Zakir Hossain, owner of Suvarna Ice Cream factory, said that the canal was used for draining wastewater since the park was established in the 90s. “We have talked to the authority for building a drainage system. It’s not possible for us to do it as it’s a government run park,” he said.
Khandaker Golam Mostafa, director of the four-lane project, told newspersons that part of the canal area was owned by the Roads and Highways Division.
“BSCIC has no place here. BSCIC authorities will have to decide where they will dump the wastewater. They have also been asked to make their own arrangements for this. We will provide necessary assistance,” he said.