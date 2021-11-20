Four workers burnt in Rupganj rice mill fire

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon and five units of firefighters managed to bring it under control around 5:30pm, said Tanharul Islam, deputy director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defense.
Three of the workers with severe burns were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while Rana was admitted at a local hospital, he said.
The flames started in wheat sacks kept beside the boiler of the mill, said the Fire Service official. The mill authority incurred minor amount of damage from the fire, he said.