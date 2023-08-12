Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia

A 21-year-old youth was lynched to death by a mob over an allegation of theft in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia on Thursday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Akram Shah. He was the son of Lalon Shah of Masjidpara village under Jhunidah union of the upazila.

Police and locals said a theft occurred at the house of late freedom fighter Headayet Ali at Khandakerpara last Monday night.

On suspicion, eight to ten people picked Akram up from his house on Thursday noon and beat him up randomly while tied with a tree in Hedayet Ali’s house.