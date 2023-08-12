Youth beaten dead on suspicion of theft in Kushtia

A 21-year-old youth was lynched to death by a mob over an allegation of theft in Bheramara upazila of Kushtia on Thursday night, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Akram Shah. He was the son of Lalon Shah of Masjidpara village under Jhunidah union of the upazila.
Police and locals said a theft occurred at the house of late freedom fighter Headayet Ali at Khandakerpara last Monday night.
On suspicion, eight to ten people picked Akram up from his house on Thursday noon and beat him up randomly while tied with a tree in Hedayet Ali’s house.
At one stage, the victim fell unconscious. He was severely bleeding at the time, they added.
Later, he was handed over to one of his relatives who took him to his (Akram) house. The youth succumbed to his injuries at his home around 11:00 pm.
Victim’s uncle Bisharat Ali Shah alleged that his nephew was beaten to death by some locals on suspicion of theft. However, he was not involved in it.
Holding Tanjil, Likhon, Hasibul, Rajon, Rukon and Sajal responsible for the death of his nephew, he demanded justice for Akram.
Jahurul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bheramara police station, said on information they recovered the body from the house and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Legal proceedings are underway to file a case over the incident. Drives are on to detain accused involved in the killing, the police official added.