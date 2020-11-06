Fraudsters demand money cloning UNO’s official number

A fraudster gang on Thursday reportedly demanded money from several union parishad (UP) chairmen in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar, cloning the upazila nirbahi officer's (UNO) official number, reports UNB.



Upazila administration sources said the gang called several UP chairmen, cloning the UNO's number, and asked them to send a big amount of money over bkash.



Being suspicious of the issue, the union parishad chairmen contacted UNO Akramul Siddiq.



The chairmen called my personal number as the gang demanded money from them, Akramul said.



"Realizing that my official number had been cloned, I immediately lodged a written complaint with the Nabinagar police station and informed all responsible officials and public representatives of the upazila."





