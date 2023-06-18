Journalist Rabbani murder: 9 remanded, prime accused produced in court

A court in Jamalpur on Sunday placed four people on a four-day remand each and five others on a three-day demand each in a case filed over journalist Golam Rabbani murder.
Judge Tanvir Ahammed of the Jamalpur senior judicial magistrate court granted the remand after police produced nine accused before the court seeking a five-day remand each.
Those who faced a four-day remand are: Golam Kibria alias Sumon, 43, from Uttor Bazar of Bakshiganj upazila, Md Milon, 25, from Malirchar Nayapara, and Md Tofazzel, 40 and Md Aynal Hoaque, 55, from Namapara.
Those who faced a three-day remand are: Md Kafil Udddin, 55, from Sadhurpara, Md Fazlu Mia, 35 and Md Shahid, 40, from Dhakkhin Kutuber Char, Md Mokbul, 35, from Mollapara Mosjidpara, and Md Wahiduzzaman, 30, Sardarpara Merurchar.
Police detained these nine accused after scrutinising CCTV footages. Later police showed these detainees arrested in the Golam Rabbani murder case and produced them before the court around 4:50pm on Saturday, seeking a five-day remand each. The court set Sunday for remand hearing.
On the other hand, Bakshiganj police produced prime accused of the case and Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam alias Babu, 50, and three others before the district court around 12:30pm Sunday.
The three other accused are: Rezaul Karim, 26, Md Moniruzzaman alias Monirul, 35, and Zakirul Islam, 28. Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rezaul Karim from Bogura and three others from Panchagarh.
Bakshiganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Sohel Rana told Prothom Alo around 1:00pm on Sunday, “Police are taking four people including the prime accused to the court and they will arrive soon. Police have sought a seven-day remand for each of them.”
Earlier, Monira Begum, wife of journalist Golam Rabbani, filed a murder case against 22 people including Mahmudul Alam and his son. Some 20-25 unidentified people were also made accused in this case.
A group of criminals led by the chairman stopped Golam Rabbabi when he was returning home from duty. As Golam Rabbani along with a colleague arrived in Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila, criminals intercepted his motorbike and dragged him to the nearby dark alley and beat him up indiscriminately.
As locals approached hearing the screams of Golam Rabbani, the chairman and his gang fled the scene. Golam Rabbani succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on 15 June.