Kushtia’s Shilaidaha
‘Playing sound boxes or loudspeakers will lead to expulsion from mosque, madrasa and graveyard’
In a village under Shilaidaha union of Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia, the local mosque committee has declared the use of sound boxes and loudspeakers prohibited. It has warned that anyone who violates the directive will face social boycott. They will not even be allowed burial in the local graveyard. The name of the village is Majgram.
On Thursday, the committee of Boro Majgram Jame Mosque announced this decision across the area throughout the day using loudspeakers. A video of the announcement has since spread on social media platform Facebook.
In the 31-second video, an announcement broadcast through two loudspeakers mounted on a cycle-van can be heard saying, “From today, playing sound boxes and loudspeakers in the neighbourhood is prohibited. If anyone knowingly plays sound boxes or loudspeakers, they will be expelled from the mosque, madrasa and graveyard. By order of the committee of Boro Majgram Mosque.”
When contacted, Maulana Waliullah Faridi, imam and khatib of Boro Majgram Jame Mosque, said that after Friday prayers on 27 March, members of the mosque committee decided through discussion that if any household within the Boro Majgram neighbourhood plays sound boxes or loudspeakers, they will be excluded from all activities of the Eidgah, mosque and graveyard.
No contributions from them will be accepted for mosque development. They will not be allowed burial in the graveyard. In short, they will be socially boycotted, he added.
According to khatib Waliullah Faridi, music is completely prohibited in the Quran. However, recently, loud sound boxes were used in some weddings and circumcision ceremonies at homes. As this disturbed normal life, including for sick people, the decision was taken.
The announcement by the mosque committee to ban sound boxes and loudspeakers has drawn mixed reactions in the area. Visiting the village on Friday afternoon, the whole area was found silent. It was learnt that after Friday prayers, another meeting was held at the mosque.
Reportedly, the use of sound boxes has been prohibited to ensure that prayers, Quran recitation and the wellbeing of sick people are not disrupted due to loud sound during weddings and circumcision events. However, there is no restriction on holding programmes at a designated place.
According to several village residents, about 200 metres from the mosque is the home of Jamarat Ali and Rupa Khatun couple. To fulfil the wish of their orphaned grandson Alif, 7, a sound box was played at his circumcision ceremony on the Thursday after Eid.
When people offering prayers felt uncomfortable, the sound box was turned off. However, an argument and tension followed, and the next day, Friday, after discussion, the mosque committee decided to stop the use of loudspeakers and sound boxes in the village.
When asked about the allegations, Rupa Khatun said, “To fulfil my grandson’s wish, a sound box was played for just one day on the circumcision ceremony. However, it was turned off during prayer times and the call to prayer. The volume was also kept low at all times. Despite this, some members of the mosque committee are creating trouble in the village out of hostility.”
On condition of anonymity, several individuals said that under the country’s prevailing laws, there is no scope to ban music in this manner. If someone plays sound boxes or loudspeakers at excessive volume, they should be regulated. Awareness can be raised, or the administration can take action. However, making such announcements using loudspeakers to impose a ban is not appropriate.
Amir Hossain, president of Boro Majgram Jame Mosque, said that it is not entirely accurate that all forms of music have been banned. Rather, the decision was collectively taken to stop the use of sound boxes and loudspeakers at high volume. However, he claimed he was unaware of what was announced over the loudspeakers.
Superintendent of police in Kushtia, Mohammad Jasim Uddin said that the matter is being investigated and action is being taken. Deputy commissioner Md Touhid Bin Hasan told Prothom Alo that no such directive has been issued by the administration. The matter is being discussed with the mosque committee.
Kumarkhali-based cultural figure, poet and playwright Liton Abbas said, “Every individual is free. We cannot impose anything on anyone. No person or group has the legal authority to enforce such a ban. Every individual has their own consciousness alongside religious beliefs. This has existed since the beginning of creation. Therefore, the matter should be examined and appropriate action should be taken.”