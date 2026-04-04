‘Playing sound boxes or loudspeakers will lead to expulsion from mosque, madrasa and graveyard’

In a village under Shilaidaha union of Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia, the local mosque committee has declared the use of sound boxes and loudspeakers prohibited. It has warned that anyone who violates the directive will face social boycott. They will not even be allowed burial in the local graveyard. The name of the village is Majgram.

On Thursday, the committee of Boro Majgram Jame Mosque announced this decision across the area throughout the day using loudspeakers. A video of the announcement has since spread on social media platform Facebook.

In the 31-second video, an announcement broadcast through two loudspeakers mounted on a cycle-van can be heard saying, “From today, playing sound boxes and loudspeakers in the neighbourhood is prohibited. If anyone knowingly plays sound boxes or loudspeakers, they will be expelled from the mosque, madrasa and graveyard. By order of the committee of Boro Majgram Mosque.”