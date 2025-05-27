Bangladesh’s per capita income hits a record high $2,820 in 2024–25
The per capita income of Bangladesh increased to an all-time high of $2,820 in the 2024–25 fiscal – a rise by $82 from $2,738 in the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) released the periodic data on per capital income and GDP (gross domestic product) of the 2024–25 fiscal on Tuesday.
Previously, the highest per capita income stood at $2,793 in the 2021–22 fiscal. After that, per capita income did not increase because of the appreciation of the US dollars
According to BBS data, the per capita income was $2,793 in the 2021–22 fiscal, and $2,749 in the 2022–23 fiscal.
BBS said that per capita income fluctuated mainly due to changes in the dollar exchange rate. The average exchange rate was fixed at Tk 120.29 per dollar to calculate per capita income for the current fiscal year. The exchange rate was at Tk 111.06 per dollar in the last fiscal.
In terms of taka currency, the per capita income for the current fiscal year stands at Tk 339,221, which was at Tk 304,102 in the previous fiscal.