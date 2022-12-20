BCL men ‘break’ journalist’s leg in Barishal, case filed

Injured Faruk Hasan said, “As I did not mention the name of BCL leader Rashed Hawlader during a live programme on Victory Day, a group of 10-12 BCL men led by its leader Rashed Hawlader picked me up and took me to Tarki Bandar Secondary Girls School ground where they tortured me and broke one of my legs.”
Rashed Hawlader denied allegation saying, “I am not involved in the attack.”
Faruk Hasan filed a case with of Gournadi police station against 13 BCL leaders and activists following the attack, Gournadi model police station officer-in-charge inspector (OC) Md Afzal Hosain said.
Eight BCL men were named in the case. They are Gournadi municipality ward 3 president Rashed Hawladar, BCL activist Shamim Dewan, Salam Khan, Saimum Talukdar, Helal Talukdar, Sajib Talukdar, Rabbi Sardar and Antar Kazi.
BCL also expelled Rashed Hawladar for his involvement in the attack on the journalist.
Police are trying to arrest the accused, OC Afzal Hossain said.