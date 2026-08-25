Expat minister orders strict action against irregular migration and broker traps
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has said the brokers whose traps are leading the youth of Sunamganj to migrate illegally and perish prematurely must be quickly identified and brought under the law.
The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a views-exchange meeting held at the Sunamganj deputy commissioner’s conference room to promote safe migration and prevent illegal migration, says a press release of the ministry.
Ariful Haque Choudhury also mentioned that while it is important to go abroad legally, it is equally important to go after acquiring skills in work and language.
If suitable places for technical training centres and language courses are identified in important locations in Sunamganj, the ministry will provide all necessary logistical support, the minister added.
Emphasising the need to raise awareness to prevent irregular migration, he said that the horror of irregular migration at the risk of life and the benefits of legal migration must be communicated through religious leaders in all mosques, temples, and churches in Sunamganj.
"I hope that the steps of this awareness movement will start from Sunamganj," Ariful Haque stated.
In the meeting, expat ministry secretary Md Mokhter Ahmed said that due to a lack of legal opportunities, many are risking irregular migration to Europe.
However, a new opportunity to go to Italy has been created through the ILO's ''Talent Partnership'' project, he added.
At the event, a special presentation was made by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury.
He highlighted the alarming scenario of Sunamganj youth migrating illegally to Europe and stated that Bangladesh has ranked at the top in terms of illegal entry to Europe over the past years, which is of great concern.
He further mentioned that in meetings with foreign heads of state, the illegal travels of Bangladeshis can lead to embarrassing situations.
The meeting was presided over by Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Minhajur Rahman and was attended by special guests, including Member of Parliament for Sunamganj-5 Constituency Kolim Uddin Ahmed, MP for Sunamganj-4 Constituency Nurul Islam, MP for Sunamganj-3 Constituency Mohammad Koisar Ahmed, MP for Sunamganj-1 Constituency Kamrul and Sunamganj District Council Administrator Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury.
Also present were the Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet Md Mashiur Rahman, DIG of Sylhet Range Md Zillur Rahman, Superintendent of Sunamganj Police ABM Zakir Hossain, as well as various important political figures from Sunamganj.