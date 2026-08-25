Expat minister orders strict action against irregular migration and broker traps

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has said the brokers whose traps are leading the youth of Sunamganj to migrate illegally and perish prematurely must be quickly identified and brought under the law.

The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a views-exchange meeting held at the Sunamganj deputy commissioner’s conference room to promote safe migration and prevent illegal migration, says a press release of the ministry.

Ariful Haque Choudhury also mentioned that while it is important to go abroad legally, it is equally important to go after acquiring skills in work and language.

If suitable places for technical training centres and language courses are identified in important locations in Sunamganj, the ministry will provide all necessary logistical support, the minister added.