WildTeam’s EarthScouts on the frontline of Sundarbans conservation
WildTeam on Tuesday organised the EarthScout Grooming Workshop 2026 at Joymoni in Mongla of Bagerhat, bringing together students, teachers and community stakeholders to strengthen youth-led conservation efforts in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove ecosystem.
The day-long programme was attended by 32 participants, including 26 students – equally divided between girls and boys – and six teachers, ensuring inclusive engagement.
The event was graced by Sharmin Akter Sumi, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Mongla, as the chief guest.
The workshop is part of the initiative “Strengthening the Conservation of the Sundarbans through Empowering Youth and Institutional Development,” supported by German Cooperation GIZ and the Bangladesh Forest Department.
The initiative is designed to equip young people living in and around the Sundarbans with the knowledge, skills, and motivation needed to contribute actively to conservation and environmental stewardship.
The broader programme covers key Sundarbans landscapes in Khulna, Satkhira, and Bagerhat, where communities are highly dependent on the forest and increasingly vulnerable to climate change, pollution, and unsustainable resource use.
The EarthScout initiative has been designed as a structured youth-grooming platform, inspired by the spirit of scouting, to nurture a committed group of students from Sundarbans-adjacent communities. Under the broader initiative, around 100 EarthScouts will be trained, with participation expected to remain nearly balanced between male and female students.
These young participants are being prepared to serve as long-term champions for the conservation of the forest, its biodiversity, and iconic wildlife such as the Bengal tiger.
The approach recognises youth not only as beneficiaries of conservation education, but also as future custodians of the Sundarbans.
Students also took part in eco-games, quiz sessions, documentary screenings, and a structured pre- and post-evaluation process to measure changes in their knowledge and awareness of Sundarbans conservation.
These interactive methods reflect the project’s wider strategy of combining environmental education, youth engagement, and citizen science to build long-term conservation leadership.
Under the larger initiative, EarthScouts will continue to engage in school campaigns, storytelling activities, Youth for Environment and the Sundarbans Club (YES Club), environmental awareness programmes, and community outreach, helping translate awareness into meaningful action at the grassroots level.
Conservation activities will be carried out across 15 schools, creating broader opportunities for students to participate in awareness-building and environmental stewardship.
By involving young people from forest-edge communities, the programme creates a multiplier effect in which conservation values are carried into homes, schools, and local institutions.
The workshop featured a range of practical and engaging sessions. Participants were introduced to camera trapping techniques used in the Sundarbans and learned how Bengal tigers and other wildlife are identified through unique features such as stripe patterns.
Speaking at the event, UNO Sharmin Akter Sumi said, “I can see students of different ages in front of me, which clearly shows that this programme is designed to prepare and make you aware of the Sundarbans from an early age. This is very important, because the responsibility of protecting the Sundarbans will eventually rest on you.”
“I find the name ‘EarthScout’ very interesting and would like to understand its meaning and the reason behind choosing it,” she said. “The term itself reflects a sense of responsibility, curiosity and commitment to exploring and protecting the environment,” she said.
The UNO noted that during her one year in Mongla, she has observed that children in the area tend to be more aware of climate change compared to many other regions. “Living in a highly vulnerable area that is frequently affected by natural disasters has made you more conscious of environmental risks, and this awareness is a real strength,” she added.
Encouraging the students, she said if this awareness is turned into meaningful action, they can become true guardians of the Sundarbans. “I hope you will build on this knowledge, take on responsible roles in your communities, and contribute actively to the protection and conservation of the Sundarbans for the benefit of the country,” she said.
The programme also contributes to long-term conservation by connecting youth with structured institutional platforms such as school-based environmental clubs and awareness campaigns, ensuring continuity beyond one-time events.
As part of this ongoing outreach, another awareness programme is scheduled for the following day at Joymoni Madhyamik School, expanding conservation education among students living at the edge of the Sundarbans.
The day-long workshop concluded with a campfire and cultural activities, creating an enjoyable and reflective space for participants to celebrate their commitment to nature and strengthen peer connections.
Through the EarthScout Grooming Workshop 2026, WildTeam reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the Sundarbans by investing in its most important long-term stakeholders: the youth.
By empowering the next generation today, the initiative is helping build a future in which both people and the Sundarbans can thrive together.