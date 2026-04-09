WildTeam’s EarthScouts on the frontline of Sundarbans conservation

WildTeam on Tuesday organised the EarthScout Grooming Workshop 2026 at Joymoni in Mongla of Bagerhat, bringing together students, teachers and community stakeholders to strengthen youth-led conservation efforts in the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove ecosystem.

The day-long programme was attended by 32 participants, including 26 students – equally divided between girls and boys – and six teachers, ensuring inclusive engagement.

The event was graced by Sharmin Akter Sumi, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Mongla, as the chief guest.

The workshop is part of the initiative “Strengthening the Conservation of the Sundarbans through Empowering Youth and Institutional Development,” supported by German Cooperation GIZ and the Bangladesh Forest Department.